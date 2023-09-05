Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make shocking divorce move!

Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after conflicting speculation about the stars ' relationship status.

On Tuesday, TMZ confirmed that the 34-year-old musician filed the legal documents to end his four-year marriage to the 27-year-old actor.

Jonas is reportedly seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Willa, and their 1-year-old daughter, whose name has not been revealed.

As previously reported, the documents say Jonas has been taking the children on the road as he continues his current tour with the Jonas Brothers, but he is asking for the girls to have "frequent and continuing contact" with both parents post-split.

According to TMZ's sources, the couple's "different lifestyles" led to the split. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home," the insider alleged.

After the outlet revealed Jonas had been calling divorce lawyers, the pair seemed to dispel the rumors as the Burnin' Up singer wore his wedding ring on stage after ditching it for several concerts at Sunday's show in Austin, Texas, which Turner reportedly attended.