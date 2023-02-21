Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen unexpectedly passes away

New York, New York - Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of Heroes star Hayden Panettiere, has tragically passed away.

On Monday, Deadline confirmed that the 28-year-old actor died in New York City.

A rep for Panettiere didn't specify a cause of death or other details surrounding his passing but, an investigation is reportedly currently underway.

The young artist who often shared his work on his Instagram page began his acting career in 2002 with an appearance on the Disney Channel show, Even Stevens.

Additionally, Panettiere had roles in several of Nickelodeon's series, including The Last Day of Summer and The Babysitters and an episode of the post-apocalyptic horror drama, The Walking Dead.

The late actor also starred alongside his sister in several movies, including Tiger Cruise.

Prior to his first on-screen appearance, Panettiere also had voice credits in series and films such as 100 Things To Do Before Middle School and Ice Age: The Meltdown.



The most recent professional credit shown on his IMDb was a 2022 role as Robin in the romantic film, Love and Love Not.

While Hayden has understandably not addressed her brother's unexpected death, per the two's respective social media, the siblings shared an incredibly close bond.