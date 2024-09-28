Here's the tea on Lana Del Rey's secret wedding ceremony!

Louisiana - World-famous singer Lana Del Rey just got married in secret on a bayou in the Louisiana swamps. Has the Summertime Sadness artist finally found happiness?

World-famous singer Lana Del Rey (r.) just got married in secret to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene (l.) in a very small circle on a bayou in the Louisiana swamps. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@honeymoon & Screenshot/Facebook/Jeremy Dufrene

39-year-old Lana Del Rey (real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) and alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene got married after just one month of dating.



When the first rumors about the singer and the alligator guide from Louisiana surfaced a few weeks ago, no one would have thought things would move so quickly!

But now it's official – Lana Del Ray and Jeremy Dufrene have gotten hitched, with photos obtained by Daily Mail showing details of the intimate ceremony.

Only the closest circle of friends and family gathered around the modest ceremony site right next to Jeremy's jetty, where his airboat tours into the wild Louisiana swamplands depart.

Robert Grant, the father of the bride, was also in attendance and made a point of walking his daughter down the aisle.

While the star tied the knot in classic white, the groom looked great in a black suit with a white shirt and fine leather shoes as he led his newlywed across the yard where his tractors and boats were parked.