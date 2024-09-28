Here's the tea on Lana Del Rey's secret wedding ceremony!
Louisiana - World-famous singer Lana Del Rey just got married in secret on a bayou in the Louisiana swamps. Has the Summertime Sadness artist finally found happiness?
39-year-old Lana Del Rey (real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) and alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene got married after just one month of dating.
When the first rumors about the singer and the alligator guide from Louisiana surfaced a few weeks ago, no one would have thought things would move so quickly!
But now it's official – Lana Del Ray and Jeremy Dufrene have gotten hitched, with photos obtained by Daily Mail showing details of the intimate ceremony.
Only the closest circle of friends and family gathered around the modest ceremony site right next to Jeremy's jetty, where his airboat tours into the wild Louisiana swamplands depart.
Robert Grant, the father of the bride, was also in attendance and made a point of walking his daughter down the aisle.
While the star tied the knot in classic white, the groom looked great in a black suit with a white shirt and fine leather shoes as he led his newlywed across the yard where his tractors and boats were parked.
Who is Jeremy Dufrene?
Very little is known about the new man at Lana Del Rey's side.
As the Daily Mail reports, 49-year-old Jeremy Dufrene has three children from a previous relationship. The nature lover lives in the Mississippi Delta, offers boat tours, and regularly shares pictures of gators and his outdoor activities.
The world-famous singer and the everyman alligator guide are said to have met in 2019. The two were first seen holding hands at a celebrity event at the end of August this year, however.
It is the second marriage for him and the first for Lana Del Rey.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@honeymoon & Screenshot/Facebook/Jeremy Dufrene