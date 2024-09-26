Is Lana Del Rey secretly getting married?

Thibodaux, Louisiana - Singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly planning a trip down the aisle with her low-profile boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene!

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and PEOPLE, confirmed on Thursday that the 39-year-old musician had obtained a marriage license with Jeremy in Louisiana.

According to TMZ, the pair picked up the license on Monday but have not returned it, so the wedding has likely not taken place just yet.

Lana and Jeremy will have 30 days from when they obtained the license to tie the knot.

The Summertime Sadness singer has been friendly with Jeremy, who works as an alligator tour guide in Louisiana, for several years, but the two sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands at a music festival in August.

The Ultraviolence artist had hinted at the relationship as she called Jeremy her "guy" in an Instagram post from a visit to Louisiana along with her brother and sister.

Earlier this month, Lana seemed to make things official as she brought the boat captain as her date to the star-studded wedding of model Karen Elson, which was attended by the likes of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.