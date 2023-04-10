Hilary Swank has the happiest Easter after big baby news!

Telluride, Colorado - Hilary Swank is the proud mom of newly-born twins, after the star went through a pregnancy that "wasn’t easy" but was "worth it."

The Oscar-winning actor gave birth to her first two children with husband Philip Schneider during the Easter holidays.



Posting on Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a picture of herself on a balcony, wearing a bath robe, holding the two babies and looking out over a body of water.

She wrote: "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Below her post, celebrities including Viola Davis, Sharon Stone, Juliette Lewis, Maria Sharapova, and Kate Hudson congratulated her on the news.

Stone said: "God bless honey. This is the most extraordinary journey ever so happy for you all."

Hudson wrote: "Happy Easter Mama."