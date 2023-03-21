Hilary Swank shares ultrasound image of her real-life Million Dollar Baby

Los Angeles, California - Hilary Swank took to Instagram to share an ultrasound image of her coming baby, but fans only had eyes for one detail!

Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The Next Karate Kid star shared the ultrasound image that appeared to show a fetus tightening its arm with a closed fist.

"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound," Swank wrote.

Alongside the text, the 48-year-old actor posted a bicep and a laugh-crying emoji. She also added the hashtags #TheRealMillionDollarBaby and #Prizefighter in reference to her hit movie Million Dollar Baby (2004), for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

Swank announced last October that she and her husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins.

The actor and the entrepreneur have been married since 2018.