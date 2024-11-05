Hollywood gets out the vote in flurry of election day posts

Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway , Julia Roberts, and Eva Longoria are among the celebrities sharing that they have voted for Kamala Harris as the US goes to the polls.

Celebs like (L-R) Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston made their way to the polls for Election Day 2024! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jenniferaniston, @ladygaga, &juliaroberts

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, Pretty Woman star Roberts shared an image of herself wearing a Potus (President of the United States) T-shirt with a female symbol and a sticker saying, "I voted."

She wrote, "There is a time to hope, there is a time to pray and there is time to vote. Today is the day."

Roberts has previously endorsed Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, as well as attending campaign events for her.

The Devil Wears Prada actor Hathaway shared an image of herself with a ballot sticker, and wrote, "I voted like half the country’s lives depended on it, I voted for Kamala Harris."

She indicated through an image of a selection of headlines that she was voting due to the controversy surrounding abortion, which Harris has made a big focus of her campaign for the White House.

Lady Gaga, who performed at a rally for Harris on Monday, also confirmed she had filled out her ballot.

Lizzo, who posted an image of herself on Instagram attending a campaign event for Harris, wrote, "Today’s the day! Let’s win this."

On Instagram, Longoria shared tips for polling day, writing, "Your vote is your voice!"