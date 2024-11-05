Kamala Harris backed by A-list stars like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga at Election Eve rallies

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - As Election Day drew near, a star-studded lineup of celebrities hit the stage to rally support for presidential nominee Kamala Harris , including Katy Perry and Lady Gaga!

Katy Perry (r.) and Lady Gaga (l.) showed their support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a rally in Philadelphia ahead of Election Day. © Collage: Kent Nishimura, ANGELA WEISS, & MAURO PIMENTEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Things took quite a harmonious turn on Election Day Eve!

On Monday night, Katy Perry took her support to the next level with a dazzling performance at the historic Carrie Blast Furnaces in Pittsburgh.

According to USA Today, fans cheered as she sang some of her biggest hits, including Dark Horse, Part of Me, and Firework.

At the end of her set, the 40-year-old artist shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on her journey to motherhood and her wishes for the future of the US.

"Four years ago, I became a mother... She is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris. I know she will protect my daughter's future and your children's future," she said.

The rally also featured Lady Gaga, who performed a powerful rendition of God Bless America before introducing Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

"For more of this country's life, women didn't have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions," Gaga said.

She continued, "But tomorrow, women will be part of making this decision," adding that she believed Kamala would be a president "for all Americans."

Other stars at the event included Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera, who also sang for the special occasion.