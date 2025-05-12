Hollywood stars slam silence over Gaza genocide ahead of Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - Leading Hollywood actors, including Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, denounced genocide in Gaza in an open letter released Monday by pro-Palestinian activists on the eve of the Cannes film festival.

Leading Hollywood actors, including Richard Gere (l.) and Susan Sarandon, denounced genocide in Gaza in a letter released on the eve of the Cannes film festival. © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We cannot remain silent while genocide is taking place in Gaza," said the letter published by French newspaper Liberation.

The newspaper said the letter was signed by some 380 world cinema figures, including Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, and director Ruben Ostlund, a former Cannes winner.

It comes days after former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Israel of "genocidal intent".

He said Israel was "carrying out the largest ethnic-cleansing operation since the end of the Second World War", while Amnesty International last month said a "live-streamed genocide" against Palestinians was going on in the besieged territory.

The open letter paid tribute to Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna – the star of a documentary which will be premiered at Cannes – who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza last month.

Its director, exiled Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, as well as Gazan filmmakers Arab and Tarzan Nasser, who are also showing their new film at the festival, were said by organisers to have signed.