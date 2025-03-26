Palestinian director says Israeli settlers "brutally" assaulted him over Oscar win

Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal said Wednesday that he was attacked by Israeli settlers for winning the prestigious award, calling the "brutality" life-threatening. © HAZEM BADER / AFP

Israeli police released Ballal on Tuesday after detaining him the day before for allegedly "hurling rocks" following what activists described as an attack by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Ballal co-directed No Other Land, which won Best Documentary at this year's Academy Awards.

The film chronicles the forced displacement of Palestinians by Israeli troops and settlers in Masafer Yatta – an area Israel declared a restricted military zone in the 1980s.

Ballal said he had been attacked by settlers while soldiers pointed their weapons at him.

"I felt that these were the last moments of my life, that I would lose it due to the severity of the beating," he told AFP in a video interview.

"My head was trapped between the settler's foot, the door, and the wall as if it were a football."

The "brutality" of the attack, he said, "made me feel it was because I won the Oscar".

During his detention at an Israeli military center, Ballal noticed soldiers mentioning his name alongside the word "Oscar" during shift changes.

"While I couldn't understand everything they said, I clearly recognised my name and the word 'Oscar', as those words don't change in Hebrew," he said.

According to the Israeli military, three Palestinians were apprehended on Monday for "hurling rocks" during a confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians in the southern West Bank village of Susya.

The village is located near Masafer Yatta, a grouping of hamlets south of Hebron city where No Other Land is set.