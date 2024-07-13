Iconic sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, known as Dr. Ruth, has died

New York, New York - Sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, widely known as Dr. Ruth and famous for her open and pioneering approach to the subjects of sex and partnership, has died at the age of 96.

A psychologist and Holocaust survivor, she died on Friday evening, with her children Miriam and Joel present, her spokesman Pierre Lehu confirmed to dpa.

She was born Karola Ruth Siegel into a Jewish family near Frankfurt in 1928 and was taken to Switzerland on a Kindertransport at the age of 10, shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

She survived the Holocaust and became a US citizen in 1965, later regaining her German citizenship.

Westheimer's career began with the radio program Sexually Speaking, in which she answered questions from listeners. She was soon so successful further radio and television programmes followed.

Together with spokesman Pierre Lehu, Westheimer also published several books, including Sex for Dummies and The Joy of Connections. She wrote more than 45 books in total.