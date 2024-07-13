Iconic sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, known as Dr. Ruth, has died
New York, New York - Sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, widely known as Dr. Ruth and famous for her open and pioneering approach to the subjects of sex and partnership, has died at the age of 96.
A psychologist and Holocaust survivor, she died on Friday evening, with her children Miriam and Joel present, her spokesman Pierre Lehu confirmed to dpa.
She was born Karola Ruth Siegel into a Jewish family near Frankfurt in 1928 and was taken to Switzerland on a Kindertransport at the age of 10, shortly before the outbreak of World War II.
She survived the Holocaust and became a US citizen in 1965, later regaining her German citizenship.
Westheimer's career began with the radio program Sexually Speaking, in which she answered questions from listeners. She was soon so successful further radio and television programmes followed.
Together with spokesman Pierre Lehu, Westheimer also published several books, including Sex for Dummies and The Joy of Connections. She wrote more than 45 books in total.
Dr. Ruth was a survivor of the Holocaust
She won many fans with her friendly giggle and open approach to sex tips and advice, speaking without inhibitions about topics from ejaculation to masturbation. Many sought her advice anonymously.
She also had many followers abroad and was awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, among many other prizes worldwide, including the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Psychology Pioneer Award at the United Nations.
"The questions are the same everywhere," she once told dpa. Every country boasts of having the better lovers, but she could by no means recognize the world's best, she said.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Press Wire