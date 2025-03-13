Is Chappell Roan pivoting from pop to country music?

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop superstar Chappell Roan has assured fans that she's not leaving pop music behind as she releases her new single, The Giver, on Thursday night.

Despite her new single's country twang, the 27-year-old is not trading her pop stardom for a cowboy hat!

The Missouri native addressed rumors sparked by the country-inspired track – first performed on Saturday Night Live in November – spilling on Instagram, "I'm not switching genres or anything."

She added that country music has a special place in her heart, revealing that she grew up listening to it all the time – even on the school bus and at grocery stores, per Billboard.

However, she clarified, "I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny."

"It's campy and fun."

Chappell also dished to Apple Music that anyone can sing country songs, regardless of if they're gay, ultra-pop, a drag queen, or literally anything else.