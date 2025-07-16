Blake Lively scores major win ahead of deposition in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively will be deposed by Justin Baldoni's legal team at her lawyer's office after a judge granted the Gossip Girl alum's request.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - A judge has ruled in Blake Lively's favor ahead of her deposition in her court battle with her co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively's (r.) deposition will be held at her lawyer's office despite Justin Baldoni's request against it.
Blake Lively's (r.) deposition will be held at her lawyer's office despite Justin Baldoni's request against it.  © Collage: Nicholas Hunt & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Page Six, a judge has approved the A Simple Favor actor's request to have her July 17 deposition at her lawyer's office.

The latest update in the It Ends With Us co-stars' legal battle follows Baldoni challenging the Gossip Girl alum's July 11 filing and accusing her of using her "celebrity status" to gain the upper hand.

The judge has also granted Lively a "protective order" and that Baldoni had until Tuesday, July 15, to notify the Savages star and her team of the individuals that will attend her deposition.

The director's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously told TMZ that the Age of Adeline star will "have to provide evidence, and she's gonna have to provide the truth of the stories."

One person who may not attend the deposition is Ryan Reynolds, as Lively's legal team reportedly thinks that her husband may be a "distraction" from the case.

