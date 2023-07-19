Is Drake dating upcoming rapper Sexyy Red?

Brooklyn, New York - Hold up! Rapper Drake has sparked love chatter with up-and-coming artist Sexyy Red.

Has Drake (l.) found new love with fellow rapper Sexyy Red? © Screenshot/Instagram/ChampagnePapi

Drizzy may be off the market, per his latest Instagram story!

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a photo of himself cozying up with the viral artist backstage at his It's All a Blur tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The pic showed the two rappers lounging on a white couch with the One Dance star's arms wrapped around Red as he kissed her on the cheek.

The 25-year-old breakout rapper was seen with her hand on the side of Drizzy's head as she gave a cute pouty expression in the snap.



"Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred," Drake captioned the pic.

The Female Gucci Mane rapper dropped the same pic on her story and a second of herself with Drake playfully sticking his tongue out.

"I'm yo favorite rapper favorite rapper," Red wrote.

But that wasn't the only special moment the musicians shared during the concert!