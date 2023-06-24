Drake teases the return of "the old Drake" with new projects!
Toronto, Canada - Call him "Papi Rowlings!" Rapper Drake has surprised fans with the announcement of a brand-new book and corresponding album.
If you're reading this, that means you probably have been alerted by the 36-year-old Passionfruit's bombshell weekend news.
But, in case you missed it, Drizzy has announced the release of his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham.
"I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," he captioned the Instagram post that featured a first look at the blue-covered book.
"Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers."
To promote the joint book featuring world-class songwriter Kenza Samir, the God's Plan artist teamed up with the New York Post, among other outlets, releasing a run of limited-edition newspapers featuring a full cover wrap of the book's cover containing a secret message that also confirmed plans for new music!
Drake announces new album using newspaper advertisements
Yet that's not all the Hotline Bling rapper revealed on Saturday!
After the news, Drake dropped ads in several newspapers, including the New York Times, New York Post, Toronto Star, and the Los Angeles Times, that contained a QR code, which led to a website where Drizzy confirmed he was dropping a new album.
"I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me," text on titlesruineverything.com reads. "FOR ALL THE DOGS."
Needless to say, Drake's rich flex left Twitter fans shooketh.
One user wrote, "Drake supporting print media and poetry simultaneously with full cover ads in the NY Post and NY Times… mid-30s af."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/champagnepapi