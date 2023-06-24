Drake teases the return of "the old Drake" with new projects!

Toronto, Canada - Call him "Papi Rowlings!" Rapper Drake has surprised fans with the announcement of a brand-new book and corresponding album .

Drake made two major announcements over the weekend as he confirmed a poetry book and a new album are on the way. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/champagnepapi

If you're reading this, that means you probably have been alerted by the 36-year-old Passionfruit's bombshell weekend news.

But, in case you missed it, Drizzy has announced the release of his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham.

"I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," he captioned the Instagram post that featured a first look at the blue-covered book.

"Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers."

To promote the joint book featuring world-class songwriter Kenza Samir, the God's Plan artist teamed up with the New York Post, among other outlets, releasing a run of limited-edition newspapers featuring a full cover wrap of the book's cover containing a secret message that also confirmed plans for new music!