Is Kris Jenner engaged to boyfriend Corey Gamble?

Los Angeles, California - Could reality star Kris Jenner be the next Kardashian-Jenner to walk down the aisle?

Kris Jenner (r) has the internet speculating that she could be engaged to Corey Gamble! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner & coreygamble

On Valentine's Day, the 67-year-old momager honored her longtime boo Corey Gamble with a sweet post on her Instagram story.

Yet, she sneakily added in a little detail that has fans surmising that Kris could be changing her last name to Gamble.

In the telling snap, a massive heart-shaped diamond ring was spotted on the ring finger of the momager's left hand.

Naturally, Kris didn't confirm if she is indeed engaged, but she hasn't denied it either.

Plus, this isn't the first time the media mogul was spotted with a sparkling rock on said finger.

In July, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also sported a similar ring in her recent Amazon Glow ad with her granddaughter Dream Kardashian.

Kris also seemingly wore the same ring throughout the debut season of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Again there hasn't been any word on if the proud grandma will be the next bride of the family, but it wouldn't be too surprising if the couple were the next to get hitched.

Kris has been with the former bodyguard since 2014 following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner.