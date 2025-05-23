Is Tom Cruise retiring after the latest Mission: Impossible film?
New York, New York - Tom Cruise clarified whether he would be retiring from acting after his latest Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning. Here's what he had to say!
Retirement from thrillers would make sense, considering that the now 62-year-old still performs the majority of his own action stunts.
And while it is actually expected that Tom Cruise will eventually retire (or at least fall back on a stunt double!), the actor has completely different plans.
"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films – I’m excited," the Top Gun actor told The Hollywood Reporter.
Apparently, Cruise wants to continue making films until he is 80 years old – maybe even until he has reached 100!
With his lifestyle, this definitely seems possible, as the actor is reportedly on a strict diet and abstains from regular meals. He also reportedly works out five times a week.
Although he is evidently delaying the end of his career, Cruise made it clear at the premiere on Sunday that the Mission: Impossible series is at long last coming to an end.
"It's not called final for nothing," said Cruise.
Cover photo: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/dpa