Is Tom Cruise retiring after the latest Mission: Impossible film?

New York, New York - Tom Cruise clarified whether he would be retiring from acting after his latest Mission: Impossible film , The Final Reckoning . Here's what he had to say!

At the premiere of the new Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise revealed that he was not thinking about ending his career just yet. © Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/dpa

Retirement from thrillers would make sense, considering that the now 62-year-old still performs the majority of his own action stunts.

And while it is actually expected that Tom Cruise will eventually retire (or at least fall back on a stunt double!), the actor has completely different plans.

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films – I’m excited," the Top Gun actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

Apparently, Cruise wants to continue making films until he is 80 years old – maybe even until he has reached 100!

With his lifestyle, this definitely seems possible, as the actor is reportedly on a strict diet and abstains from regular meals. He also reportedly works out five times a week.