Is Tom Cruise retiring after the latest Mission: Impossible film?

Tom Cruise clarified whether he would be retiring from acting after his latest Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning. Here's what he had to say!

By Steffi Feldman, Emelie Herrmann

New York, New York - Tom Cruise clarified whether he would be retiring from acting after his latest Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning. Here's what he had to say!

At the premiere of the new Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise revealed that he was not thinking about ending his career just yet.
At the premiere of the new Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise revealed that he was not thinking about ending his career just yet.  © Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/dpa

Retirement from thrillers would make sense, considering that the now 62-year-old still performs the majority of his own action stunts.

And while it is actually expected that Tom Cruise will eventually retire (or at least fall back on a stunt double!), the actor has completely different plans.

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films – I’m excited," the Top Gun actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

Selena Gomez backs Hailey Bieber as fans rage over Justin's comment
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez backs Hailey Bieber as fans rage over Justin's comment

Apparently, Cruise wants to continue making films until he is 80 years old – maybe even until he has reached 100!

With his lifestyle, this definitely seems possible, as the actor is reportedly on a strict diet and abstains from regular meals. He also reportedly works out five times a week.

Although he is evidently delaying the end of his career, Cruise made it clear at the premiere on Sunday that the Mission: Impossible series is at long last coming to an end.

"It's not called final for nothing," said Cruise.

Cover photo: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/dpa

More on Celebrities: