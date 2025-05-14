Tom Cruise reveals he almost died while making new Mission: Impossible movie

Cannes, France - Tom Cruise 's film crew on his latest Mission: Impossible epic feared the star was about to die after he appeared to pass out on the wing of a stunt plane over South Africa.

Actor and producer Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Wednesday. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The 62-year-old, who does his own stunts and was flying the biplane alone, was laid out flat on the wing after spending 22 minutes out of the cockpit – 10 more than safety guidelines allowed, his director Christopher McQuarrie told a masterclass at the Cannes film festival, where Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is premiering Wednesday.

"When you leave the cockpit of the plane, it's like stepping onto the surface of another planet," McQuarrie said.

"The wind is hitting you in excess of 140 miles an hour coming off the propeller. You're breathing, but only physically – you're not actually getting oxygen," said the filmmaker, who has shot the last four movies of the franchise.

"Tom had pushed himself to the point that he was so physically exhausted, he couldn't get back up off the wing. He was laying on the wing, his arms hanging over the front. We could not tell if he was conscious or not."

Cruise, a trained acrobatics pilot, had agreed on a hand signal to show if he was in trouble, McQuarrie said.

"You can't do this when you're unconscious," the director told an audience at Cannes, with Cruise sitting beside him nodding sheepishly.

To make matters worse, the plane had only six minutes of fuel left. But the star finally stirred.

"We watched Tom as he pulled himself up and stuck his head in the cockpit so that he could replenish the oxygen in his body and then climb up into the cockpit and bring the plane safely down to land.

"No one on Earth can do that but Tom Cruise," he said to rapturous applause.