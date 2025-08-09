Blake Lively scores another win as judge slams Justin Baldoni's latest move

New York, New York - A judge has agreed to seal Blake Lively's deposition after she accused her co- star Justin Baldoni of leaking transcripts!

Blake Lively's request to have her deposition sealed has been granted by a judge as her legal war with Justin Baldoni (l.) heats up. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Depositphotos

Per Deadline, on Friday, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the A Simple Favor star's request to strike her deposition transcript from the docket after her July 31 meeting.

Lively's attorney, Esra Hudson, argued in his Monday letter that the legal team representing Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, blatantly uploaded her deposition to the public docket with "no plausible legal reason to do so".

He further accused the It End With Us director – whom Lively is suing for sexual harassment and retaliation – of "immediately" leaking "details from the deposition to the tabloid media."

Hudson added, "The letter and attachment should be seen for what they are: a manufactured excuse to force the transcript into the public domain as fodder for the Wayfarer Defendants' media campaign."

Liman responded to Lively's filing by writing, "The Wayfarer Parties' attachment of the entire, nearly 300-page deposition – after citing only two pages of it in the Letter – served no proper litigation purpose and instead appears to have been intended to burden Lively (and as a result, the Court) and to invite public speculation and scandal."