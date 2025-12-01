Ed Sheeran defends Taylor Swift friendship after he found out about her engagement on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are still besties – just ask the Shape of You singer himself!

Ed Sheeran set the record straight on his friendship with Taylor Swift after it was revealed that he learned about her engagement with the rest of the world. © Collage: Valery HACHE / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Back in September, Taylor admitted that her longtime pal learned that she had gotten engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce via Instagram.

The 35-year-old pop star clarified that the snub wasn't intentional, explaining that she and Travis had gone through their recent texts to call up their loved ones and share the big news first.

Ed famously ditched his cell phone in 2015, so he didn't pop up in any recent messages, leading to the accidental snub.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 34-year-old musician revealed that he got to see Taylor in person shortly after the engagement snafu went public.

"When I saw Taylor, we had like a four-hour catch-up, and it's life stuff, rather than… you know what I mean," he said.

He went on to explain that while he doesn't see the Karma singer that often due to their busy schedules, they know they'll always reunite eventually.

"I'm not self-conscious about my relationship with her," Ed said. "We've been friends for very, very many years. We're super close, and we see each other when we see each other.



"When we see each other, we lock back into where we left off."