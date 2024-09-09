James Earl Jones, beloved Star Wars actor and EGOT winner, has passed away

New York, New York - James Earl Jones, the actor whose rich baritone provided the voice for Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his representatives said Monday. He was 93.

Jones, who also voiced King Mufasa in Disney's animated feature The Lion King, had a prolific and varied career over six decades.



He worked with some of the greatest figures in cinema and theater, including Stanley Kubrick in his 1964 Cold War satire Dr. Strangelove.

He also had roles in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Conan The Barbarian and the 1989 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams.

But it was for his role as one of cinema's most famous villains that he became most widely known.

While Darth Vader's immense physicality was the result of the towering British actor David Prowse, the sinister voice that appeared to emanate from inside the reconstructed man-in-a-mask was Jones.

And it was Jones who gave the Star Wars franchise some of its most memorable lines, including when he reveals to Luke Skywalker – played by a young Mark Hamill – "I am your father."