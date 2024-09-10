James Earl Jones: Tributes pour in for iconic Star Wars actor

New York, New York - Hollywood stars are mourning the death of James Earl Jones, the voice of the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader who died Monday at the age of 93.

James Earl Jones, who provided the voice for the iconic Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, died on Monday at 93. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Tributes were led by Jones' Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, who took to social media on Monday to share news of Jones' death, writing simply: "#RIP dad" with a broken heart emoji.

Rustin actor Coleman Domingo wrote on social media that Jones was "a master of our craft."



"We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best."

Lydia Cornell, whose 1982 debut Bloodtide, was opposite Jones, said: "Oh no!! I can’t believe it!! I thought he was going to live forever."

"Adored working with him. Such a generous spirit, and so humble. Taught me the power of stillness and using my voice."

Selma Director Ava DuVernay posted images of Jones, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

"Thank you for showing us ourselves. Our complicated selves, our dignified selves, our smiles, our pain. A job well done. A gift beautifully shared. Bless you as you journey on."

Alongside a clip of Jones’ 1974 film, she added: "Mr. Jones crying in a scene of this film is one of the most exquisite cinematic images of a Black man I’ve ever seen. Don’t miss it. He gave us so much."

The Help's Octavia Spencer posted a black and white photograph of Jones, alongside a tribute that nodded to his indelible role in Star Wars.

"Legendary doesn't even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever," she wrote.