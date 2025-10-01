Jane Fonda revives Cold War-era Hollywood free speech movement to combat Trump

Los Angeles, California - Jane Fonda and hundreds of Hollywood celebrities have relaunched a Cold War-era free speech protest movement, warning that the Trump administration is engaged in a coordinated campaign to silence critics.

Actor Jane Fonda is spearheading the revived "Committee for the First Amendment." © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Actors Natalie Portman, Sean Penn, and Anne Hathaway are among the more than 550 signatories to the revived "Committee for the First Amendment," along with director Spike Lee and West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin.

"This Committee was initially created during the McCarthy Era, a dark time when the federal government repressed and persecuted American citizens for their political beliefs," said a statement published on Wednesday.

It added: "Those forces have returned. And it is our turn to stand together in defense of our constitutional rights."

Actor and activist Fonda is spearheading the effort.

Her father, actor Henry Fonda, was an early member of the first "Committee for the First Amendment" in the 1940s.

Back in the early days of the Cold War, Senator Joseph McCarthy led draconian measures in the US to stifle supposedly "un-American" dissent, with a particular focus on Hollywood.

The original committee, which also featured Golden Age icons Judy Garland, Humphrey Bogart, and Frank Sinatra, called out government repression and harassment, sending delegations to Washington and delivering radio broadcasts to highlight the threat.

The relaunch of the committee "is not a warning shot. This is the beginning of a sustained fight," said its website.