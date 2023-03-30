Jennifer Aniston faces backlash for controversial Friends remarks

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Jennifer Aniston got mixed feedback after she suggested that the popular TV show isn't well-received among the new generation.

Jennifer Aniston unknowingly caused a debate among fans after suggesting that Friends is too offensive for this generations. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While promoting her Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, Aniston shared her thoughts on why she believes the up-and-coming generation finds Friends "offensive," per The New York Post.



Though the 54-year-old did note that comedy has "evolved" over the years, she thinks there's now a shorter list of what can be joked about.

"It's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," Aniston said.

She went on to recall how comedians "could joke about a bigot" and audiences would "have a laugh" at it back in the day.

"And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were, and now we're not allowed to do that."