Jennifer Aniston gets candid on adoption: "I want my own DNA in a little person"

Los Angeles, California - Despite always wanting to have children, Friends star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that adoption is out of the question.

Jennifer Aniston revealed why she doesn't want to adopt after struggling with infertility for two decades. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt," People quotes the 56-year-old saying on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

The episode will be released in full next week.

"I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

Aniston first opened up about her unfulfilled desire to have kids in 2022, revealing that she went through a lengthy fertility journey in her thirties and forties.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," Aniston added. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."