Jennifer Aniston gets candid on adoption: "I want my own DNA in a little person"
By Lukas Dubro
Los Angeles, California - Despite always wanting to have children, Friends star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that adoption is out of the question.
"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt," People quotes the 56-year-old saying on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.
The episode will be released in full next week.
"I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."
Aniston first opened up about her unfulfilled desire to have kids in 2022, revealing that she went through a lengthy fertility journey in her thirties and forties.
"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said.
"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," Aniston added. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."
Jennifer Aniston has been open about her infertility
The Morning Show actor was married twice: from 2000 to 2005 to Brad Pitt and from 2015 to 2017 to Justin Theroux.
In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Aniston once again spoke about the media's treatment of her not having kids.
"They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes," she said.
"That's not anybody's business."
Still, she confessed that the overwhelming narrative that she didn't have a family because she was "selfish" or a "workaholic" got to her.
"It does affect me – I'm just a human being," she said. "We're all human beings."
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP