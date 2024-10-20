Awkward alert: Jennifer Lopez narrowly misses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at LA event

Los Angeles, California - Ex-couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck found themselves at the same event in Brentwood on Friday. To make things even messier, each had a kid in tow with Ben also accompanied by ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) narrowly missed ex-husband Ben Affleck (c.) and Jennifer Garner (l.) at a recent event in Brentwood on Friday. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

JLo, joined by one of her 16-year-old twins Emme and a few friends, was dressed in a gray jumpsuit, nude heels, and a brown shoulder bag per Hello! Magazine.

Ben on the other hand went with a more low-key look, sporting a maroon graphic shirt, jeans, and Nike sneakers.

His ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their middle child Fin were also in attendance at the event.

While JLo and Ben may not be on speaking terms since their divorce, the On the Floor hitmaker recently opened up about the impact of their split.

"You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete," the 55-year-old artist shared with Interview Magazine.

"I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'" she said.