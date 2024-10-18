Is Jennifer Lopez dropping a revenge album after Ben Affleck divorce?

Will Jennifer Lopez's next musical project be a revenge album against Ben Affleck? © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

A tipster has tattled to Page Six that the 55-year-old singer is looking to return to the music scene following her split from the Oscar-winning actor.

The insider spilled that her team has "reached out to songwriters" and that J.Lo "wants a big dance hit."

"Her priority career-wise is music," they added. "There is no point of her going into it unless it's big, and critics say it's the old Lopez. She needs a big banger."

Jennifer's recent This Is Me...Now album didn't perform well on the charts, and the subsequent tour was abruptly canceled – reportedly in part due to poor ticket sales.

After scrapping her tour, the Atlas star shocked the world by filing for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage.

Since her latest project was focused on her marriage to the Justice League actor, will the next LP one a "revenge" album?