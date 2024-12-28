Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchange Christmas gifts despite divorce – what did he get her?

Los Angeles, California - Despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged presents with each other and their kids on Christmas Day.

While the Soho House gift exchange appeared to be mainly for the benefit of their respective children, the former couple also exchanged a few friendly gifts with one another despite filing for divorce in August.

Ben gifted his ex an autographed Marlon Brando book from Mystery Pier Books in Los Angeles, per Page Six.

A source revealed that the 55-year-old singer, a fan of the legendary actor, was inspired by Brando for her iconic Super Bowl bodysuit.

"It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays," an insider dished.

On Christmas Day itself, Ben celebrated with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, who have reportedly expressed a desire for their parents to spend holidays together.

"The kids enjoy when they all spend time together," the source added.