Jennifer Lopez concert gets hilariously crashed by surprise animal interloper!

Almaty, Kazakhstan - Jennifer Lopez didn't bug out when this critter made an unexpected appearance at her latest concert !

Jennifer Lopez got an unwanted visit from a cricket while she performed in Kazakhstan. © IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia

The 56-year-old singer's Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour took a creepy turn when a large cricket popped up on her dress during her Almaty, Kazakhstan show.

Viral footage from the set showed J.Lo serenading the crowd while the bug is seen crawling up her body and making its way up her neck.

Despite the intruder, the On The Floor artist continued singing and swiftly grabbed the cricket off of her, then threw it to the side of the stage.

J.Lo hysterically told fans, "It was tickling me," before proceeding with her performance.