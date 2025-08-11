Jennifer Lopez concert gets hilariously crashed by surprise animal interloper!

Jennifer Lopez let her conscious be her guide as she maintained her composure during her performance in Kazakhstan when a cricket crashed her set!

By Elyse Johnson

Almaty, Kazakhstan - Jennifer Lopez didn't bug out when this critter made an unexpected appearance at her latest concert!

Jennifer Lopez got an unwanted visit from a cricket while she performed in Kazakhstan.
Jennifer Lopez got an unwanted visit from a cricket while she performed in Kazakhstan.  © IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia

The 56-year-old singer's Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour took a creepy turn when a large cricket popped up on her dress during her Almaty, Kazakhstan show.

Viral footage from the set showed J.Lo serenading the crowd while the bug is seen crawling up her body and making its way up her neck.

Despite the intruder, the On The Floor artist continued singing and swiftly grabbed the cricket off of her, then threw it to the side of the stage.

Kylie Jenner kicks off her birthday celebrations with steamy pics
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner kicks off her birthday celebrations with steamy pics
Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy on set of Spider-Man 4
Zendaya Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy on set of Spider-Man 4

J.Lo hysterically told fans, "It was tickling me," before proceeding with her performance.

The Atlas star's international run is definitely one for the history books, as the pop sensation has frequently made headlines throughout the run.

From her raunchy dance moves to talk that she's been dating her backup dancer and a certain cheeky wardrobe malfunction on stage, nobody's been having more fun this summer than J.Lo!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia & Screenshot/X/buzzingpop

More on Jennifer Lopez: