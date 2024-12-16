Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for kids' play

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez put her revenge dress era on pause as she supported her blended family with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner!

(From l. to r.) Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez all attended a school play this weekend to support their kiddos. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & MARCO BERTORELLO & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the Let's Get Loud singer was spotted at a play starring daughter Emme and Ben's child Fin, per TMZ.

The outlet shared snaps of J.Lo with her estranged husband as well as the pop sensation arriving at school with her son Max.

Lopez kept it casual in a heavy white coat over a red blouse and jeans, while the Air director looked dashing in a black suit. Garner, meanwhile, sported jeans with a dark, athletic jacket.

The site didn't specify if the Unstoppable star talked with her soon-to-be ex or the Alias actor, but they did dish that Ben spoke with J.Lo's daughter before he left.

'Tis the season for coming together with loved ones, but does this latest sighting mean that the uniquely blended family will spend the holidays together?