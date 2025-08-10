Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool after being turned away from Chanel store

Istanbul, Turkey - Jennifer Lopez hit a snag in Istanbul after she was reportedly denied entrance into a Chanel store!

Jennifer Lopez was turned away from a Chanel shop in Istanbul amid her Up All Night tour. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 56-year-old singer tried to kill some time amid her Up All Night tour by shopping at the upscale Istinye Park mall.

Unfortunately, per Patronlar Dünyasi, when J.Lo attempted to enter the high-end fashion store, she was turned away by a security guard who didn't recognize her.

Reportedly, the guard wouldn't let the Selena star inside the Chanel shop due to the store being over capacity.

But, J.Lo didn't let the situation bother her as she apparently told the guard, "Okay, no problem."

The outlet did note that the guard later invited the star back into the store, but she declined the invite.

Despite the awkward moment, J.Lo's time in Istanbul has still been a success, as she dazzled the crowd during her August 5 concert and even celebrated her birthday there.