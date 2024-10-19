Insider dishes on how Jennifer Lopez allegedly wants to get revenge on Ben Affleck

Los Angeles, California - A Jennifer Lopez insider recently opened up to the Daily Mail about how the star is planning on taking revenge following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) plans to get back at her ex-husband Ben Affleck (l.) by winning an Oscar. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

An inside source revealed that JLo "wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise."

But how will she do it?

Allegedly, the 55-year-old artist will be diving back into the spotlight in full force, focusing on garnering an Oscar for her role in the film Unstoppable, produced by her ex and Matt Damon.

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," the insider stated.

The source added that both Ben and Matt support her pursuit of the prestigious award.

Along with this, Jennifer plans to bring her Greatest Hits tour back on the road after having to cancel it amidst the divorce drama.