Will Jennifer Lopez's new concert tour go better than the last one? She's optimistic!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is not only looking forward to hosting the prestigious American Music Awards (AMA) on Monday night, but is also euphoric about her upcoming tour.

In an interview with People magazine, J.Lo revealed her exciting tour plans.

"I’m excited to tour," the Let's Get Loud singer gushed.

But before she goes solo on stage, a very special performance awaits her – in June, she will be headlining WorldPride in Washington, DC.

"I’m super excited about [WorldPride]. I’m working on that show right now, too, as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there," the 55-year-old said.

"It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," the Atlas actor continued.

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal."

J.Lo kicks off her 18-show Up All Night Live tour in Egypt on July 4, a grand return after the superstar cancelled her 2024 This Is Me... Live summer tour to "take time off to be with her children, family, and close friends."

At the time, rumors flew that the tour was dropped because of poor ticket sales and marriage troubles with her then-hubby Ben Affleck, with the singer filing for divorce soon after.