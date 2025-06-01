Elon Musk lashes out at shocking drug allegations and addresses ketamine use

Boca Chica, Texas - Elon Musk on Saturday lashed out at a report that he used ketamine and other drugs extensively last year on the 2024 campaign trail.

The New York Times reported Friday that the billionaire adviser to President Donald Trump used so much ketamine that he developed bladder problems.

The newspaper said the world's richest person also took ecstasy and mushrooms and traveled with a pill box last year, adding that it was not known whether Musk also took drugs while heading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency after Trump took power in January.

In a post Saturday on X, Musk said: "To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off."

He added: "I tried 'prescription' ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then."