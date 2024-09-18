Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein for new rom-com!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has found a new love... sort of – as she's inked a new romcom movie deal!
The 55-year-old entertainer will be back on Netflix with a new romantic comedy that was just picked up by the studio.
Per Deadline, J.Lo will be starring in the upcoming movie titled Office Romance opposite Ted Lasso writer and star Brett Goldstein, who will also executive produce the flick.
The outlet says that the film was involved in a hot bidding war before Netflix won the rights and will have feature stars along with the duo.
Meanwhile, J.Lo further confirmed the news via her Instagram story with a snapshot of the site's story and the caption, "This is going to be fun!"
Both the Let's Get Loud hitmaker and the Emmy-nominee were at this year's Toronto Film Festival where J.Lo's recent film, Unstoppable, premiered to rave reviews.
Jennifer's ex, Ben Affleck, produced the sports drama but skipped out on the event. Despite their fresh divorce, J.Lo and Ben recently raised eyebrows with a cozy reunion!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP