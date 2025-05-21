Jennifer Lopez hit with lawsuit over recent social media post!

Los Angeles, California - Will Jennifer Lopez be able to get right after reportedly being hit with a $300,000 lawsuit for posting paparazzi photos?

Jennifer Lopez has been hit with a pricey lawsuit over images she shared in January. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Photographer Edwin Blanco and BackGrid USA are suing the 55-year-old entertainer for copyright infringement, per Billboard.

Peter Perkowsk, a lawyer representing Blanco and BackGrid, claimed that the pics from a Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios event were shared by J.Lo without permission to promote herself and her outfit.

He continued, "Ms. Lopez's unauthorized use of the Images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion."

The Let's Get Loud singer posted the photos via Instagram after the outing, and Perkowski noted that "Ms. Lopez used the images to spotlight the designer of her clothing and jewelry," thus "leveraging the publicity from the event to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships."