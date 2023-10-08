Is Jennifer Lopez's marriage on the rocks after Ben Affleck's encounter with Jennifer Garner?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last summer, but less than 15 months later, they have already had to go to couple's therapy.
Various media outlets, including geo.tv, reported that the love birds have sought therapy to work through their problems, especially around Affleck's relationship with his ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner.
The ex-couple, who are still on good terms after their divorce, recently made headlines when they shared an affectionate moment. Photos obtained by Page Six showed the stars embracing in a car and smiling as they nestled their heads together.
The intimate paparazzi shots apparently didn't sit well with Lopez, who was away in New York attending Fashion Week at the time.
"J.Lo's absolutely furious and feels like she’s been blindsided by these pictures. Ben's been insisting they were completely innocent – and J.Lo does believe him – but he's also been unrepentant," an insider told Closer magazine.
"He keeps saying Jennifer’s like his sister at this point and if J.Lo's going to get jealous and throw tantrums over a harmless cuddle, then the problem’s on her," the source continued. "It’s a real war of attrition here that’s threatening to blow up."
Is Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner a thorn in J.Lo's side?
The couple reportedly has a lot to work out in their therapy sessions.
"J.Lo has said she wants very little to do with Jennifer now moving forward, which is a real shame as they’d managed to put those initial differences aside and build a solid rapport," the insider said.
Instead, the Let's Get Loud singer has organized outings with her husband to prove to the public that they are a happy couple.
Lopez has reportedly also said there must be "strict ground rules" for the Batman actor regarding his relationship with Garner going forward.
Although times may be tough for Bennifer at the moment, both stars recently celebrated one year of marriage and affirmed their love for each other in sweet tributes.
Cover photo: PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP