Is Jennifer Lopez's marriage on the rocks after Ben Affleck's encounter with Jennifer Garner?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last summer , but less than 15 months later, they have already had to go to couple's therapy.

Various media outlets, including geo.tv, reported that the love birds have sought therapy to work through their problems, especially around Affleck's relationship with his ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner.



The ex-couple, who are still on good terms after their divorce, recently made headlines when they shared an affectionate moment. Photos obtained by Page Six showed the stars embracing in a car and smiling as they nestled their heads together.

The intimate paparazzi shots apparently didn't sit well with Lopez, who was away in New York attending Fashion Week at the time.

"J.Lo's absolutely furious and feels like she’s been blindsided by these pictures. Ben's been insisting they were completely innocent – and J.Lo does believe him – but he's also been unrepentant," an insider told Closer magazine.

"He keeps saying Jennifer’s like his sister at this point and if J.Lo's going to get jealous and throw tantrums over a harmless cuddle, then the problem’s on her," the source continued. "It’s a real war of attrition here that’s threatening to blow up."