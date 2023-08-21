Jennifer Lopez celebrates one year of marriage to Ben Affleck with touching Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez took to social media to celebrate one year of marriage to Ben Affleck with a sweet post and never-before-seen pics from their fairy-tale wedding.

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her hubby Ben Affleck on Instagram as they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez (54) celebrated one year married to her fourth husband, Ben Affleck (51), with some super sweet snaps from their wedding on the Oscar-winning filmmaker's Georgia property.

One of the never-before-seen pics shows Lopez in Affleck's arms, while both celebs grin. The other shows the two smooching as fireworks light the sky.

The caption of J.Lo's post reads: "Dear Ben / Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life."

These are reportedly lyrics from her upcoming song, Dear Ben Pt. II.