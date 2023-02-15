Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get matching "sexy" tattoos for Valentine's Day

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their first Valentine's Day as spouses commemorating their love for each other with new tattoos !

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife with sweet tributes in the form of tattoos! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo

Nothing says "I love you" like some new ink!

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old Let's Get Loud singer shared a photo dump on Instagram where she debuted her new body ink.

In the carousel of pics, she revealed that the Justice League star also got a tat with his wifey for their first V-day as husband and wife.

J.Lo's new ink features an infinity sign that appears to have the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" in cursive with an arrow going through the middle of the symbol, and sits above the singer's ribcage.

As for her hubby, the 50-year-old Oscar-winner got two arrows crossing one another with the letter "J" seen above, while the letter "B" is below it.

Amid the dump, J.Lo shared a few fun photos of the pair, including one in which the spouses appear to recreate an iconic scene from her 2002 Jenny from the Block music video.

"Happy Valentine's Day my love," she captioned the post.

"#CommitmentisSexy," she added.