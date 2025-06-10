Ben Affleck is willing to lose millions with big Jennifer Lopez divorce concession

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced from one another, but there's still one more thing they have to do together before things can be completely done.

The couple previously bought a huge $60.8 million mansion, and they haven't been able to sell it just yet.

Now, Ben is seemingly so desperate to get the task over with that he's willing to slash the price for some $8 million less than they paid for it, an inside source recently told Daily Mail.

"But this is nothing to Ben... He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined," the insider said.

Apparently, Ben "never wanted to shell out that much for this home to begin with" and – while J.Lo will always be present in his life due to their children remaining friends – the house is a symbol of their romantic relationship that he'd rather wipe his hands of.

"Ultimately, he just hopes that they find a buyer soon and does not care that he takes a multi-million-dollar cut. His marriage and divorce cost him millions, and what is another couple million? It is a small price to pay for Ben," the source added.