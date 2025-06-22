Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme's studio visit fuels collab hype

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and her 17-year-old child, Emme, were spotted stepping into an LA dance studio, igniting speculation about a potential collaboration.

Nothing beats a family work sesh!

J.Lo and her 17-year-old child Emme rocked casual yet stylish 'fits as they arrived at the LA dance studio, presumably to prep for her summer tour, Up All Night.

Jennifer slayed in a cropped gray hoodie, black sports bra, and leggings, while Emme kept it casual in a white tank, gingham shirt, and Converse high tops, per Daily Mail.

Fans are buzzing over a possible mother-child project, given Emme's vocal talent, showcased alongside J.Lo at the 2020 Super Bowl and 2019 It's My Party tour.

This adorable bonding moment follows Emme and twin Max attending ex-stepdad Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 premiere, where he praised Jennifer's "spectacular" influence on the twins.

"I love her kids," he said. "They're wonderful."

Despite their January divorce, Ben's love for the twins remains unwavering and strong.