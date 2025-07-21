Jennifer Lopez gets raunchy with her backup dancers at Cook Music Festival!

Jennifer Lopez left it all on the floor during her raunchy performance at the Cook Music Festival, where she was provocatively accompanied by her male dancers!

By Elyse Johnson

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain - Jennifer Lopez proved that she's really single with her risqué set at the Cook Music Festival!

Jennifer Lopez got steamy while performing at the Cook Music Festival over the weekend.
Jennifer Lopez got steamy while performing at the Cook Music Festival over the weekend.  © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 55-year-old entertainer shocked the Tenerife crowd with her raunchy performance featuring shirtless male backup dancers over the weekend.

One viral clip showed J.Lo dressed in a skimpy, white thong bodysuit that featured cut-outs throughout as she sang on all fours in front of a dancer before being lifted and sitting on his shoulders.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker then engaged in a few sex positions with the hunky men – including doggy style – amid the raunchy performance.

Khloé Kardashian celebrates 41st birthday with Care Bears and her "favorite people"
Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian celebrates 41st birthday with Care Bears and her "favorite people"
Elon Musk: Elon Musk announces "Baby Grok" AI chatbot for kids as internet users panic
Elon Musk Elon Musk announces "Baby Grok" AI chatbot for kids as internet users panic

J.Lo's steamy set has left the internet in shambles, but this isn't the first time she's gotten sexy on stage!

At this year's American Music Awards (AMAs), the Waiting For Tonight singer kissed her male and female backup dancers in yet another viral moment.

J.Lo further proved she's enjoying her single status following her split from Ben Affleck when she recently admitted that she probably won't be getting married again!

Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

More on Jennifer Lopez: