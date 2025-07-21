Jennifer Lopez gets raunchy with her backup dancers at Cook Music Festival!

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain - Jennifer Lopez proved that she's really single with her risqué set at the Cook Music Festival!

Jennifer Lopez got steamy while performing at the Cook Music Festival over the weekend. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 55-year-old entertainer shocked the Tenerife crowd with her raunchy performance featuring shirtless male backup dancers over the weekend.

One viral clip showed J.Lo dressed in a skimpy, white thong bodysuit that featured cut-outs throughout as she sang on all fours in front of a dancer before being lifted and sitting on his shoulders.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker then engaged in a few sex positions with the hunky men – including doggy style – amid the raunchy performance.

J.Lo's steamy set has left the internet in shambles, but this isn't the first time she's gotten sexy on stage!

At this year's American Music Awards (AMAs), the Waiting For Tonight singer kissed her male and female backup dancers in yet another viral moment.