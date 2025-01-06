Jennifer Lopez channels old Hollywood glam for buzzy awards events

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez upped her revenge dress era while at several award ceremonies!

Jennifer Lopez oozed glamour over the weekend in her awe-inspiring looks. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Let's Get Loud singer reminded the world that it's officially award season with her slew of looks this weekend.

Though J.Lo didn't attend the 82nd annual Golden Globes, she did pull up to the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM's awards season celebration at the Chateau Marmont.

The Unstoppable star gave old Hollywood vibes in a Marilyn Monroe-esque white, silky halter gown that she paired with a matching fur wrap and clear heels.

Earlier that day, J.Lo stunned at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she received the Legend & Groundbreaker Award in a bright, lavender-colored dress.

The sheer outer layer of the look was wrapped around the Selena star, including her dramatic sleeves, while she rocked a halter-top mini-dress underneath.