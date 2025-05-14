Jennifer Lopez reveals nasty injury from AMAs rehearsals!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez suffered a facial injury amid her preparations as the host of this year's American Music Awards (AMAs).

Jennifer Lopez got injured while preparing for her return as the host for this year's American Music Awards. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

The 55-year-old If You Have My Love hitmaker is taking her hosting duties very seriously after sustaining a wound during rehearsals for the AMAs.

On an Instagram story from Wednesday, J.Lo shared an image of herself icing her face and captioned the pic, "So… this happened."

In the subsequent photo, the Let's Get Loud singer showed a closer look at the painful-looking cut across the bridge of her nose.

J.Lo's last shot showed that her injury was treated by Dr. Diamond as she wrote, "A week later and a whole lotta ice and I'm good as new."

Talk about dedication!

J.Lo will return as the emcee for the 2025 AMAs on May 26 – 10 years after her first hosting gig in 2015.