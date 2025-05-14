Jennifer Lopez reveals nasty injury from AMAs rehearsals!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez suffered a facial injury amid her preparations as the host of this year's American Music Awards (AMAs).
The 55-year-old If You Have My Love hitmaker is taking her hosting duties very seriously after sustaining a wound during rehearsals for the AMAs.
On an Instagram story from Wednesday, J.Lo shared an image of herself icing her face and captioned the pic, "So… this happened."
In the subsequent photo, the Let's Get Loud singer showed a closer look at the painful-looking cut across the bridge of her nose.
J.Lo's last shot showed that her injury was treated by Dr. Diamond as she wrote, "A week later and a whole lotta ice and I'm good as new."
Talk about dedication!
J.Lo will return as the emcee for the 2025 AMAs on May 26 – 10 years after her first hosting gig in 2015.
CEO of Dick Clark Productions Jay Penske said of J.Lo's return, "Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo