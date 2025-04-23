2025 AMAs: Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan lead nominees!

Las Vegas, Nevada - The 2025 American Music Award nominations are in, and Billie Eilish , Chappell Roan , and Kendrick Lamar are leading the pack!

(From l. to r.) Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan are leading the pack of the 2025 American Music Award nominations. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year's AMAs, which will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, will be airing live on May 26 at 8 PM ET via CBS and Paramount+.

The 55-year-old music industry icon will also (naturally) be performing at the ceremony.

CBS and Dick Clark Productions revealed the nominations on Wednesday, with Kendrick Lamar earning the most nods at ten.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is followed by Post Malone with eight nominations and then Billie, Chappell, and Shaboozey with seven apiece.

Other musicians nominated include Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, ROSÉ, Benson Boone, Doechii, Tyla, Lola Young, and more.

If the Not Like Us artist wins in all eight categories, he will historically tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards won in one year.

Vote for who you want to win at VoteAMAs.com and on their Instagram page, but think fast – the voting window for most categories closes on May 15 at 11:59 PM PT.