Jennifer Lopez makes surprising confession after Ben Affleck divorce

Bilbao, Spain - Jennifer Lopez got loud about whether she'll ever tie the knot again after getting divorced for the fourth time.

Jennifer Lopez jokingly revealed that she's "done" with marriage after divorcing her most recent husband, Ben Affleck. © Robyn Beck / AFP

While entertaining the crowd in Spain amid her Up All Night tour, the 55-year-old pop star gave a candid response to a fan asking her to "marry" them.

In a viral clip that's been uploaded on X, after a fan held up a sign that read, "J. Lo, marry me?", the Let's Get Loud singer jokingly responded, "I think I'm done with that" and laughed.

She added, "I've tried that a few times."

J.Lo's divorce from actor Ben Affleck was finalized in January after the two surprisingly separated in April 2024 after two years of marriage.

The Selena star was also married to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 before tying the knot with Cris Judd in 2001. The two split in 2003.

J.Lo married her third husband, Marc Anthony, in 2004, and welcomed a set of twins, Emme and Max – but the singers divorced in 2014.