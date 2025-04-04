Jennifer Lopez steals the show on Broadway red carpet in gravity-defying dress

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez has once again shown ex-hubby Ben Affleck exactly what he's missing with a stunning red carpet fashion moment.

J.Lo made a grand entrance on Thursday at the Winter Garden Theatre in NYC.

Detaching her dramatic white cloak to pose in a plunging floor-length black velvet gown, the On The Floor singer was flanked by one of her 17-year-old twins.

Emme, who goes by gender-neutral they/them pronouns, was seen laughing and smiling with their mother in a chic black suit, checked tie, and glasses.

The two were there to support Jen's former Out of Sight co-star, George Clooney, at his Broadway debut in the play version of Good Night and Good Luck.

Based on the 2005 film of the same name that Clooney wrote, directed, and starred in, the plot follows CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow during his 1954 exposé on Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Other celebs in attendance include Uma Thurman and Gayle King, as well as Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia Gerber.