Will Jennifer Lopez hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Jennifer Lopez will encourage voters to support Vice President Kamala Harris at her upcoming Las Vegas campaign rally!

Jennifer Lopez will publicly support Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) at her Las Vegas rally this week. © Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images & Cover-Images

Per Deadline, the 55-year-old hitmaker will get loud with the crowd at the Democratic presidential candidate's When We Vote We Win rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31.

The site explained that J.Lo will highlight the importance of voting, what's at stake for the country in this year's election, and why she's choosing to endorse Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz.

Additionally, the Mexican band Maná is said to be performing at the gathering.

The singer's support comes after comedian Tony Hinchliffe's controversial comments about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend.

Hinchliffe – and the former president – received intense backlash after the comic called the island a "floating pile of garbage."

In response to the remark, J.Lo, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, shared Harris' plan to build the Puerto Rican economy and energy grid via her Instagram story.