JD Vance defends racist MSG Trump rally comedian: "Can we all just take a chill pill?"

JD Vance (pictured) has defended comedian Tony Hinchcliff, who has been receiving backlash for telling racist jokes during a Donald Trump rally. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a campaign event in Wisconsin on Monday, a reporter asked Vance about the comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump's rally on Sunday, in which he made racist jokes about Black and Jewish people and called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage."

Vance claimed he hadn't seen the joke but argued, "It's telling that Kamala Harris' closing message is essentially that all of Donald Trump's voters are Nazis, and you should get really pissed off about a comedian telling a joke."

"I think that a lot of Americans are sick of the distractions and sick of the BS," he continued.

"They want our candidates to talk about how they're going to solve the people's problems, and that's what we ought to do.

"Can we all just take a chill pill and take a joke from time to time? This is ridiculous," the Ohio senator added. "We're not going to restore the greatness of American civilization if we get offended at every little thing."

Vance's dismissal of the scandal comes as the Trump campaign has sought to distance itself from Hinchcliffe's jokes.