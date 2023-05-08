Jeremy Renner updates fans on recovery journey: "The body is miraculous"

Los Angeles, California - Jeremy Renner has given fans another glimpse into his recovery journey on Instagram, showing the actor to be thrilled by his healing process following a horrific snow-plow accident in January.

Jeremy Renner has updated fans on his recovery progress since his horrific snow-plow accident in January. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Jeremy Renner & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Since his terrible accident, the Avengers star has been treating his fans to sporadic but optimistic updates on his health and recovery on social media.

Per his most recent posts, the 52-year-old is still in physical therapy, but the regular sessions certainly seem to be paying off, according to a new clip showing the actor pushing his new joints to the limits.

In the caption, Renner says he's "decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive." He jokes that he feels like The Wizard of Oz's Tin Man and that his joints need some oil.

"The body is miraculous," he declares, going on to say he plans to push his joints to do more.